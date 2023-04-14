72°F
2 teens killed, 3 sent to Las Vegas hospital in Kingman crash

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 14, 2023 - 1:02 pm
 
Two teenagers were killed and three were sent to a Las Vegas hospital with serious injuries after a rollover crash Thursday night in Kingman, Arizona.

The Kingman Police Department responded to the 3500 block of Louise Avenue around 9:50 p.m. A four-door Dodge sedan, featuring five Kingman teenagers, was eastbound on Louise Avenue when the vehicle slid sideways and struck two electric poles, according to the department’s Facebook post.

The vehicle rolled numerous times before coming to a stop. All four passengers were ejected and a 17-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver, a 16-year-old male, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by emergency medical personnel. He and three remaining passengers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A 15-year-old female died from her injuries at the hospital.

The driver and two remaining male passengers were then flown to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

The Kingman Police Department’s crash team is investigating the crash with the assistance of investigators from the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Investigators believe speed was a factor. Names are not being released at this time.

(Getty Images)
Pedestrian dies in east Las Vegas crash
By / RJ

As of Thursday night, 34 people had died in Metro’s jurisdiction following a crash, according to police data. At least 11 of those were pedestrians struck by vehicles.

