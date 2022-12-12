2 toddlers die, motorists hurt after car hits tree in North Las Vegas

Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured when a car struck a tree Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two toddlers were killed and two adults were injured after a car struck a tree Sunday night in North Las Vegas.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 9:16 p.m. near the 500 block of North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street after a silver Honda van sideswiped trees, a light pole, a wall and then struck a large palm tree head on, according to North Las Vegas police Officer Alex Cuevas.

Two children in the car were not properly restrained, Cuevas said. A toddler was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was taken to the hospital where they died.

A woman in her 20s who was driving the vehicle and another woman in the passenger seat were both hospitalized and in what Cuevas called serious condition Monday morning.

Police suspect speed and impairment caused the crash.

“The NLVPD urges parents, caregivers, and anyone traveling with children to protect them by making sure each child is secure in the correct car seat for their age, height, and weight,” Cuevas wrote in a message. “We would also like to remind the public of the dangers of driving while impaired.”

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to release the names of the children after their family is notified.

Anyone with information may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-2133.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer David Wilson contributed to this report.