2 weekend drownings raise Lake Mead deaths to 19 this year

Lake Mead officials are pleading for all visitors to keep safety top of mind after two drownings over the weekend.

Lake Mead Marina (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deaths and drownings at Lake Mead National Recreation Area far outpace such tragedies at all other national parks.

And the trend doesn’t seem to be improving.

Two people drowned at the lake over the past weekend, raising fatalities this year to 19.

Six people have drowned this year, six died by suicide, six died in motor vehicle crashes and the cause of death for one person has not been determined, park spokesman John Haynes said.

“Two more people drowned at Lake Mead NRA – that’s 19 fatalities this year, a sad trend we want to change,” said Mike Gauthier, acting superintendent. “We are still seeing multiple incidents and accidents, both on the land and on the water.”

