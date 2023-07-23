108°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park

Two women were found dead Saturday afternoon after hiking at Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2023 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2023 - 6:45 pm
Valley of Fire State Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Valley of Fire State Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two women were found dead Saturday after hiking at Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

Around 2:50 p.m. Nevada State Park Police were asked to do a welfare check after two people did not return after going out on the hiking trails Saturday morning.

Park police found a woman dead on the trail, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra. Metro’s search and rescue team responded and found a second woman dead in a canyon.

An excessive heat warning was in effect for most of Southern Nevada through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature as of 6 p.m. in nearby Overton was 117 degrees.

Last week, a 71-year-old man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park.

MOST READ
1
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$572K slots jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
Vegas ties record of 110 or higher at 10 days; day ends with stormy conditions
3
These Strip properties still offer free parking
These Strip properties still offer free parking
4
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
How NLV woman narrowly avoided bad deal with ‘We Buy Ugly Houses’
5
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Fans pay tribute to departed Golden Knight at charity event — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
California man found dead from heat-related illness in Death Valley
California man found dead from heat-related illness in Death Valley
2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas
2 women shot, one fatally, in northeast Las Vegas
Woman reported lost near Nellis Dunes confirmed dead
Woman reported lost near Nellis Dunes confirmed dead
Rescue efforts not always possible at Death Valley due to extreme heat
Rescue efforts not always possible at Death Valley due to extreme heat
2 injured in northwest valley house fire
2 injured in northwest valley house fire
Man found dead on sidewalk near downtown Las Vegas amid heat wave
Man found dead on sidewalk near downtown Las Vegas amid heat wave