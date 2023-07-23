2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park

Park police and a search and rescue team found the two women after a welfare check request around 2:50 p.m. Saturday.

Two women were found dead Saturday afternoon after hiking at Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Valley of Fire State Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two women were found dead Saturday after hiking at Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

Around 2:50 p.m. Nevada State Park Police were asked to do a welfare check after two people did not return after going out on the hiking trails Saturday morning.

Park police found a woman dead on the trail, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra. Metro’s search and rescue team responded and found a second woman dead in a canyon.

An excessive heat warning was in effect for most of Southern Nevada through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature as of 6 p.m. in nearby Overton was 117 degrees.

Last week, a 71-year-old man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park.