Local

2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 22, 2023 - 6:19 pm
 
Updated July 22, 2023 - 6:45 pm
Valley of Fire State Park. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Two women were found dead Saturday afternoon after hiking at Valley of Fire State Park in Moapa Valley.

At around 2:50 p.m. Nevada State Park Police were asked to do a welfare check after two people did not return after going out on the hiking trails Saturday morning.

Park police found a woman dead on the trail, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Miguel Ibarra. Metro’s search and rescue team responded and found a second woman dead in a canyon.

An excessive heat warning was in effect for most of Southern Nevada through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature as of 6 p.m. in nearby Overton was 117 degrees.

Earlier this week, a 71-year-old man died while hiking in Death Valley National Park.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

