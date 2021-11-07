20 names added to Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall — PHOTOS

Twenty names were added to the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall at the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.

Blue Star Mothers Brenda Ralston, left, and Rachael Nordlinder, both of Henderson, are reflected on the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall during the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Henderson. Veterans, family members and city leaders pay tribute to military service members with the placing of a memorial wreath and presentation of 20 new names on the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

U.S. Air Force veterans Bob Zentz, 66, left, Bob Reynierse, 83, and Bill McNeill, 79, right, salut during the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Henderson. Veterans, family members and city leaders pay tribute to military service members with the placing of a memorial wreath and presentation of 20 new names on the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson mayor Debra March, left, and City Councilwoman Michelle Romero prepare to place a memorial wreath on the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall during the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Henderson. Veterans, family members and city leaders pay tribute to military service members with the placing of a memorial wreath and presentation of 20 new names on the wall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

U.S. Army veteran Paul Martinez, 64, left, and retired Army National Guard Teofilo, 66, watch their brother TeodoroÕs name on Vietnam Veterans memorial wall during the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Henderson. Veterans, family members and city leaders pay tribute to military service members with the placing of a memorial wreath and presentation of 20 new names on the the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Col. Jerry Brown, legislative liaison, U.S. Army Reserve, 63rd readiness division, speaks during the 2021 Veterans Day ceremony, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Henderson. Veterans, family members and city leaders pay tribute to military service members with the placing of a memorial wreath and presentation of 20 new names on the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Veterans, family members and city leaders paid tribute to military service members with the placing of a memorial wreath and presentation at the wall.

Born in America’s defense during World War II, Henderson honors its war-born heritage, state’s the city’s website. “On Nov. 11, 1994, city officials dedicated the only Veterans Memorial Wall in Southern Nevada, honoring those that have fought for our country to protect the threads of freedom and democracy that are woven into the fabric of American patriotism.”

Originally there were 1,213 names. Today the wall has nearly 1,900 names of veterans and soldiers that have served our country.

The wall stands adjacent to Henderson City Hall. The wall honors deceased veterans that lived in Henderson prior to 1980, all Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War and Global War on Terror veterans either living or deceased who were Henderson residents at the time of their service, and soldiers killed in action living in Henderson from 1980 to present.

