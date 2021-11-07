20 names added to Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall — PHOTOS
Twenty names were added to the Henderson Veterans Memorial Wall at the city’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday.
Veterans, family members and city leaders paid tribute to military service members with the placing of a memorial wreath and presentation at the wall.
Born in America’s defense during World War II, Henderson honors its war-born heritage, state’s the city’s website. “On Nov. 11, 1994, city officials dedicated the only Veterans Memorial Wall in Southern Nevada, honoring those that have fought for our country to protect the threads of freedom and democracy that are woven into the fabric of American patriotism.”
Originally there were 1,213 names. Today the wall has nearly 1,900 names of veterans and soldiers that have served our country.
The wall stands adjacent to Henderson City Hall. The wall honors deceased veterans that lived in Henderson prior to 1980, all Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War and Global War on Terror veterans either living or deceased who were Henderson residents at the time of their service, and soldiers killed in action living in Henderson from 1980 to present.
