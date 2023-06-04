2023 Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend – PHOTOS
Competitors from around the world competed for burlesque’s top title in the Tournament of Tease.
A dazzling spectacle of competitors gathered Saturday night at The Orleans for the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s annual Tournament of Tease.
The international competition saw participants vie for best debut, best small group, best large group, as well as the highest honor, M- Exotic World, which was won by New York City’s Samson Night.
Saturday night also featured the step-down act from reigning Miss Exotic World Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, of Montreal Canada, along with a performance by Canadian burlesque legend Judith Stein.