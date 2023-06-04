97°F
Local

2023 Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend – PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2023 - 3:42 pm
 
Updated June 4, 2023 - 4:11 pm
Samson Night, of New York, center, celebrates after winning the Exotic World title with his par ...
Samson Night, of New York, center, celebrates after winning the Exotic World title with his partner, Margo Mayhem, who won best debut, in the Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chloe Seyres, left, and Joy Rider, of Kozmic Joy, of Montreal, Canada, compete for best small g ...
Chloe Seyres, left, and Joy Rider, of Kozmic Joy, of Montreal, Canada, compete for best small group during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Bettie Bombshell, of Melbourne, Australia, competes for the Exotic World title during the a ...
The Bettie Bombshell, of Melbourne, Australia, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chris Oh!, of Geneva, Switzerland, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tourna ...
Chris Oh!, of Geneva, Switzerland, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sucre a la Creme, of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of ...
Sucre a la Creme, of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The Pin-up Posse, of Vancouver, Canada, competes for best large group during the annual Tournam ...
The Pin-up Posse, of Vancouver, Canada, competes for best large group during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Brett Rosengreen, of Gold Coast. Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournamen ...
Brett Rosengreen, of Gold Coast. Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Reigning Miss Exotic World Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Montreal, Canada, performs her step ...
Reigning Miss Exotic World Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Montreal, Canada, performs her step-down act during the Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Margo Mayhem, of New York, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease compet ...
Margo Mayhem, of New York, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Foxy Lexxi Brown, of Montreal, Canada, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual To ...
Foxy Lexxi Brown, of Montreal, Canada, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jessabelle Thunder, of Los Angeles, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tourn ...
Jessabelle Thunder, of Los Angeles, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Ginevra Joyce, of Rome, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competiti ...
Ginevra Joyce, of Rome, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Samson Night, of New York, celebrates after winning the Exotic World title in the Tournament of ...
Samson Night, of New York, celebrates after winning the Exotic World title in the Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Zyra Lee Vanity, of Montreal, Canada, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tou ...
Zyra Lee Vanity, of Montreal, Canada, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Canadian burlesque legend Judith Stein performs during the Tournament of Tease competition at t ...
Canadian burlesque legend Judith Stein performs during the Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Moscato Sky, of Seattle, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Te ...
Moscato Sky, of Seattle, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Little Peaches, of Cairns, Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of T ...
Little Peaches, of Cairns, Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Karlee Misi, of Sydney, Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Teas ...
Karlee Misi, of Sydney, Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Samson Night, of New York, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of ...
Samson Night, of New York, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chola Magnolia, of Portland, Ore., competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tourna ...
Chola Magnolia, of Portland, Ore., competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Faggedy Randy, of Chicago, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of ...
Faggedy Randy, of Chicago, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Sugar Vixen, of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease ...
Sugar Vixen, of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Celesta O’Lee of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament ...
Celesta O’Lee of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Android Allure, of Seattle, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease compe ...
Android Allure, of Seattle, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tansy, of New York, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease c ...
Tansy, of New York, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Goldi Fox, above, and Faglroq, of Philadelphia, compete for best small group during the annual ...
Goldi Fox, above, and Faglroq, of Philadelphia, compete for best small group during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Gigi Holliday, of Washington D.C., competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Teas ...
Gigi Holliday, of Washington D.C., competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dazzling spectacle of competitors gathered Saturday night at The Orleans for the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s annual Tournament of Tease.

The international competition saw participants vie for best debut, best small group, best large group, as well as the highest honor, M- Exotic World, which was won by New York City’s Samson Night.

Saturday night also featured the step-down act from reigning Miss Exotic World Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, of Montreal Canada, along with a performance by Canadian burlesque legend Judith Stein.

