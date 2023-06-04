2023 Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekend – PHOTOS

Competitors from around the world competed for burlesque’s top title in the Tournament of Tease.

Samson Night, of New York, center, celebrates after winning the Exotic World title with his partner, Margo Mayhem, who won best debut, in the Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chloe Seyres, left, and Joy Rider, of Kozmic Joy, of Montreal, Canada, compete for best small group during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Bettie Bombshell, of Melbourne, Australia, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chris Oh!, of Geneva, Switzerland, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sucre a la Creme, of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Pin-up Posse, of Vancouver, Canada, competes for best large group during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Brett Rosengreen, of Gold Coast. Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Reigning Miss Exotic World Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, of Montreal, Canada, performs her step-down act during the Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Margo Mayhem, of New York, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Foxy Lexxi Brown, of Montreal, Canada, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Jessabelle Thunder, of Los Angeles, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ginevra Joyce, of Rome, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Samson Night, of New York, celebrates after winning the Exotic World title in the Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Zyra Lee Vanity, of Montreal, Canada, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canadian burlesque legend Judith Stein performs during the Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Moscato Sky, of Seattle, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Little Peaches, of Cairns, Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Karlee Misi, of Sydney, Australia, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Samson Night, of New York, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chola Magnolia, of Portland, Ore., competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Faggedy Randy, of Chicago, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Sugar Vixen, of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Celesta O’Lee of Montreal, Canada, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Android Allure, of Seattle, competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tansy, of New York, competes for the Exotic World title during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Goldi Fox, above, and Faglroq, of Philadelphia, compete for best small group during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gigi Holliday, of Washington D.C., competes for best debut during the annual Tournament of Tease competition at the Burlesque Hall of Fame Weekender at The Orleans on Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A dazzling spectacle of competitors gathered Saturday night at The Orleans for the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s annual Tournament of Tease.

The international competition saw participants vie for best debut, best small group, best large group, as well as the highest honor, M- Exotic World, which was won by New York City’s Samson Night.

Saturday night also featured the step-down act from reigning Miss Exotic World Lou Lou la Duchesse de Rière, of Montreal Canada, along with a performance by Canadian burlesque legend Judith Stein.