24 Hour Fitness will close 8 gyms, reopen 2 in late June

A Las Vegas Valley fitness operator that had 10 locations will close eight gyms and reopen two later this month after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.

24 Hour Fitness center at Tropicana and Decatur is one of the eight gyms the company will not reopen. (Review-Journal file photo)

24 Hour Fitness said a gym at 2090 Village Center Circle in Summerlin and one at 5651 Centennial Center Blvd. in Centennial Hills will reopen June 29.

An important message to our community about reopenings. We are pleased to announce our plans to reopen many of our clubs. Please find a list of clubs here: https://t.co/vFwAP2sV30 pic.twitter.com/G49iIsRa0H — 24 Hour Fitness (@24hourfitness) June 11, 2020

The company said on a web page news release that it is “committed to reopening our gyms safely and responsibly,” and said group fitness schedules and access to some amenities may be limited for the time being.

The released asked members to refer to its health page for important details on “workout reservations and additional measures safeguarding the health of our members and team.”

Among the procedures related to the reopening, the company said:

— Touch-free check in can be accomplished in the club through the 24 Hour Fitness free 24GO personalized fitness app just by using your phone and the 24GO app.

— Social distancing will be promoted throughout our clubs with signage, spacing indicators and more. This may include temporary closures of amenities that cannot be used under social distancing guidelines, and decommissioning select cardio and strength equipment throughout the club to ensure proper spacing.

— Signage at the club exterior and throughout the club’s interior will help remind members and our team members of important safety protocols.

— Personal training and studio classes may meet in carefully chosen club areas where members can safely maintain social distancing.

— Gyms will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

— Gyms will initially be open for 60-minute sessions throughout the day, followed by a 30-minute closure for club cleaning between sessions, in addition to our already stringent cleaning procedures.

The company said members are invited to work out at any reopened location throughout 2020.

The Review-Journal is trying to reach corporate officials about the closures, layoffs and status of membership fees.

8 locations will not open

Locations that will nor reopen include:

— Las Vegas Mountain Vista

— North Las Vegas

— Molasky Active

— Rainbow

— Silverado

— Green Valley

— Charleston

— Tropicana

