25-acre wildfire reported west of Las Vegas

The Bird Springs Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday in an area south of Pahrump Valley Highway, according to a BLM fire website.

2 women die in crashes, man dead after stabbing in Las Vegas this weekend

A 25-acre wildfire is burning in a remote area near Mountain Springs, about 40 miles west of Las Vegas.

The Bird Springs Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday in an area south of Pahrump Valley Highway, according to a BLM fire website.

The Bureau of Land Management is the responding agency. No other details were posted.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

Cpntact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.