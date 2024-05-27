25-acre wildfire reported west of Las Vegas
The Bird Springs Fire was reported about 11:40 a.m. Monday in an area south of Pahrump Valley Highway, according to a BLM fire website.
A 25-acre wildfire is burning in a remote area near Mountain Springs, about 40 miles west of Las Vegas.
The Bureau of Land Management is the responding agency. No other details were posted.
There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
