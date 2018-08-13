Local

2K still without electricity after weekend storms in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2018 - 3:57 am
 

Nearly 2,000 NV Energy customers were still without power early Monday morning after a weekend storm damaged power lines and equipment.

Powerful winds launched a metal shed into a string of power lines near Bruce and Fremont streets, leading to outages in the surrounding area, according to the power company.

At 3 a.m. Monday there were still 335 customers without power in the 89101 area code, which covers the eastern central valley, and 813 without power in 89110, which covers a portion of the east valley from North Pecos Road to east of Hollywood Boulevard.

The third largest outage was in the 89118 area code in the south valley, with 328 customers without power at 3 a.m. According to NV Energy, power went out on Friday morning before the storm after a crash damaged equipment on Oquendo rod near Dean Martin Drive.

Other outages were scattered across the valley, with groups of dozens of customers without power thanks to more damaged equipment.

More than 60,000 customers lost power in the Las Vegas Valley following the storm in what NV Energy vice president of operations Kevin Geraghty called “our largest outage ever.”

Geraghty told the Review-Journal on Sunday that NV Energy crews from Reno and Carson City will begin work on Monday to repair damaged power lines and restore power.

Clark County opened four shelters to help house those affected by the outages. Two shelters at Walnut Community Center and Winchester Community Center closed at 8 p.m., but shelters at Cambridge Recreation Center and Pearson Community Center stayed open through the night.

Any residents affected by the outages who need transportation to a shelter can call Nevada 2-1-1 or NV Energy Customer Service at 702-402-5555.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

