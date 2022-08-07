2K students ‘shop’ for free backpacks, supplies at Whitney rec center

Students were able to shop for their back-to-school supplies with the assistance of Whitney Recreation Center and Amazon volunteers.

Students lineup for school supplies at the Whitney Recreation Center on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Just days before school begins, some 2,000 students were able to get backpacks and school supplies Saturday at the Whitney Recreation Center.

Amazon donated $25,000 in back-to-school items, including backpacks and supplies.

Students were able to shop for their back-to-school supplies with the assistance of Whitney Recreation Center and Amazon volunteers.

Free food was provided by Abuela’s Tacos for the first 500 people while commissioners from the Clark County Board were in attendance, and $1,000 worth of prizes were awarded via raffle.