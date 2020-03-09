2nd Southern Nevada coronavirus patient is a woman

The patient with the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada is a woman in her 70s.

The patient with the second presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Southern Nevada is a woman in her 70s who is currently hospitalized in isolation, the Southern Nevada Health District said Monday afternoon.

“Two adults have been identified as close contacts of this individual and are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days,” district spokeswoman Jennifer Sizemore said in a statement. “The patient is reporting in-state travel prior to developing symptoms. The Health District is working with its health care partners on this ongoing investigation.”

The first Southern Nevada case, a male in his 50s, remains hospitalized in serious condition, according to the district. The man is being treated at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas.

The health district on Sunday confirmed that there was a second Clark County resident who had tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is presumed to have the coronavirus, though test results still must be confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are two presumptive cases in Clark County and two others in Washoe County in Northern Nevada, bringing the state total to four.

