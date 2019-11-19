3 cats rescued from northwest valley attic fire
The attic fire was reported about 5:45 a.m. in northwest Las Vegas early Tuesday. Nobody was injured.
Three cats were rescued from an attic fire in northwest Las Vegas early Tuesday.
Las Vegas Fire Department crews responded about 5:45 a.m. to 3721 Shanagolden St., near West Alexander Road and North Grand Canyon Drive, on reports of a fire in the attic of a single-story residence.
Firefighters saw fire coming from roof vents upon their arrival. All occupants, except for three cats, were out of the house.
The cats were treated and released.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. No damage estimate was immediately available.