50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Local

3 displaced in condominium fire in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 15, 2021 - 3:32 am
 
Smoke and flames were coming from a second-story window when Las Vegas firefighters arrived at ...
Smoke and flames were coming from a second-story window when Las Vegas firefighters arrived at a condominium fire at 1027 W. Bonanza Road about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, according to a department news release. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Three people were displaced by a fire at a condominium in central Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

An unspecified number of other condos were evacuated in the 11:27 p.m. blaze at the Desert Garden complex at 1027 W. Bonanza Road.

Flames and smoke were coming out of a rear window at the second-story unit when firefighters arrived. The fire was confined to a bedroom and was put out in less than 10 minutes.

Although other units were evacuated no other damage was reported. Two children and an adult said they were going to stay with friends after being displaced.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No damage estimate was available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
13 Nevada casinos still closed after pandemic shutdown
2
Las Vegas Strip sees big crowds as capacity limits set to ease
Las Vegas Strip sees big crowds as capacity limits set to ease
3
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
Raiders figure to be major players in free agency
4
Delays on I-15 at California-Nevada border after crashes
Delays on I-15 at California-Nevada border after crashes
5
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$892K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.