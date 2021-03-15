3 displaced in condominium fire in central Las Vegas

Three people were displaced by a fire at a condominium in central Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Smoke and flames were coming from a second-story window when Las Vegas firefighters arrived at a condominium fire at 1027 W. Bonanza Road about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, according to a department news release. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

Three people were displaced by a fire at a condominium in central Las Vegas late Sunday night, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

An unspecified number of other condos were evacuated in the 11:27 p.m. blaze at the Desert Garden complex at 1027 W. Bonanza Road.

Flames and smoke were coming out of a rear window at the second-story unit when firefighters arrived. The fire was confined to a bedroom and was put out in less than 10 minutes.

Although other units were evacuated no other damage was reported. Two children and an adult said they were going to stay with friends after being displaced.

Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No damage estimate was available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.