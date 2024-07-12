3 juveniles injured in suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas Valley
A collision that injured three juveniles in the east valley is being investigated as a possible DUI, according to police.
The crash between two vehicles about 11:45 a.m. Friday at North Eastern Avenue and East Bonanza Road set the three to a hospital in unknown condition.
Impairment is suspected and one person is in custody, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
This investigation is ongoing. No other details were available.
