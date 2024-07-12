115°F
3 juveniles injured in suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas Valley

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 4:36 pm
 
Updated July 12, 2024 - 4:38 pm

A collision that injured three juveniles in the east valley is being investigated as a possible DUI, according to police.

The crash between two vehicles about 11:45 a.m. Friday at North Eastern Avenue and East Bonanza Road set the three to a hospital in unknown condition.

Impairment is suspected and one person is in custody, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details were available.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do
State investigators probing wrong-way double fatal on 215
Las Vegas street racing leaves 1 dead, injures another, police say
Motorist dies week after southeast valley collision
Cooling stations open starting Wednesday for coming week
9 heat-related deaths this year in Clark County, all in past 5 hot weeks