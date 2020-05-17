3 more coronavirus deaths reported in Clark County

The updated count brings the total cases in the county to 5,366 — an increase of 68 from Saturday.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County reported three more coronavirus deaths Sunday morning.

The updated count brings the total of coronavirus cases in the county to 5,366 – an increase of 68 from Saturday, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website. The total number of deaths stands at 296.

In Washoe County, meanwhile, 54 additional cases were recorded — the biggest one-day increase there. The Washoe County Health District notes the increase is attributed to an outbreak in a residential state-licensed facility, Arbors Memory Care, which accounts for nearly half of the new cases.

Statewide, the number of cases increased overnight by 86, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal’s internal data. That data also shows that the state has recorded 6,943 total cases and 350 deaths, as well as 4,830 recoveries.

Totals from state and county agencies can differ due to different reporting cycles. Data posted to the state Department of Health and Human Services website includes a disclaimer that totals may be “artificially low” Saturday to Monday because of “limited weekend reporting.”

State data shows that 6,973 more people have been tested since Saturday, for a total of 80,637. Of those tested, 6,857 were positive for the coronavirus.

