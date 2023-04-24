3 rescued from Lake Havasu; boat turned upright in water

Deputies also said a good Samaritan pulled the three people, all adults, out of the water.

An upright 43-foot Outerlimits boat is seen sticking out of the water of Lake Havasu after it capsized on April 21, 2023, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona. Several people were rescued from the water by a good Samaritan, the sheriff's office said. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Three people were rescued after a boat capsized on Lake Havasu, Arizona, authorities said Monday, while releasing a photo that showed the bow of the 43-foot vessel pointing upright out of the water.

According to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the North Basin of the lake on Friday for reports of a capsized boat with several people in the water.

“It was determined that a 2014 Outerlimits 43-foot vessel was traveling through the North Basin of Lake Havasu when it lost control, and capsized,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday.

Speed was believed to be a factor, deputies said.

Deputies also said a good Samaritan pulled the three people, all adults, out of the water. Two of the adults were found face-down in the lake but were wearing personal flotation devices, so they remained afloat. Deputies said that the life jackets they were wearing saved their lives.

Two people were taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, where they were in stable but serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Lake Havasu, which is about a 2½-hour drive south of Las Vegas, straddles the state lines of Arizona and California.

The incident was under investigation.

