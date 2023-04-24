88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Local

3 rescued from Lake Havasu; boat turned upright in water

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 2:44 pm
 
An upright 43-foot Outerlimits boat is seen sticking out of the water of Lake Havasu after it c ...
An upright 43-foot Outerlimits boat is seen sticking out of the water of Lake Havasu after it capsized on April 21, 2023, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office in Arizona. Several people were rescued from the water by a good Samaritan, the sheriff's office said. (Mohave County Sheriff's Office)

Three people were rescued after a boat capsized on Lake Havasu, Arizona, authorities said Monday, while releasing a photo that showed the bow of the 43-foot vessel pointing upright out of the water.

According to a statement from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the North Basin of the lake on Friday for reports of a capsized boat with several people in the water.

“It was determined that a 2014 Outerlimits 43-foot vessel was traveling through the North Basin of Lake Havasu when it lost control, and capsized,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday.

Speed was believed to be a factor, deputies said.

Deputies also said a good Samaritan pulled the three people, all adults, out of the water. Two of the adults were found face-down in the lake but were wearing personal flotation devices, so they remained afloat. Deputies said that the life jackets they were wearing saved their lives.

Two people were taken to Havasu Regional Medical Center in Lake Havasu City, where they were in stable but serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Lake Havasu, which is about a 2½-hour drive south of Las Vegas, straddles the state lines of Arizona and California.

The incident was under investigation.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
CARTOONS: Fox News unveils a new logo
2
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
U2 visits The Sphere, Boneyard ahead of ticket sale announcement
3
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
First look: Brightline’s Vegas high-speed train station revealed
4
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
Here’s the Raiders’ 12 picks from a mock draft simulator
5
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
State issues warning not to use 5 cannabis products
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Plan to add dirt boat ramp at Lake Mead delayed
Plan to add dirt boat ramp at Lake Mead delayed
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man kills wife, stabs himself in west Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash
Man, 88, dies after east Las Vegas valley crash
2 dead in plane crash south of Las Vegas
2 dead in plane crash south of Las Vegas
Woman who died after exiting moving pickup truck identified
Woman who died after exiting moving pickup truck identified
Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner
Skeletal remains found at Lake Mead identified by coroner