3 test positive for coronavirus at Boulder City veterans home

Three residents at the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home in Boulder City have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Nevada Department of Veterans Services announced Friday night.

All residents remain in isolation and will continue to be cared for by staff members, who have been following established infection disease prevention protocol and public health guidelines.

The residents were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and the veterans home received the results Thursday, according to a news release.

As early as February,”immediate and aggressive measures were taken to protect our veterans, in accordance with state and federal guidelines,” the release said.

The veterans home followed the pandemic plan with COVID-19 response protocols, requiring screening all who entered the home and restricting all but health care personnel from entering the facility.

“We are committed to doing everything in our power to protect our residents and staff from the spread of this virus and will remain vigilant in our efforts to do so,” Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Kat Miller said in a statement. “We are passionate in our commitment to ensure our residents receive exceptional care; it is our duty to care for and protect Nevada’s heroes.”

For more information and resources on Nevada’s response to COVID-19, please visit nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.

