3 wounded after shooting in northeast Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a shooting in the northeast valley that left three people injured.

The shooting was called in about 11 a.m. Saturday near Lake Mead Boulevard and North Nellis boulevards.

The shooting occured after a domestic disturbance that began Friday night and led a woman to decide to move out of her home, Metropolitan Police Lt. Mark Lourenco said.

She brought her two adult sons to help get her possessions from the home Saturday morning, not expecting her estranged boyfriend to be there, according to Metro.

Shots were fired from both sides, though the cause of the shooting is unclear, Lourenco said.

Injuries resulting from the shooting were not life-threatening. One person was wounded in the arm, another in the hip and the third in the buttocks, police said.

Multiple suspects are in custody, police said.

No additional information was immediately available

