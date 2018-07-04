3-year-old dies after being found in pool west of Las Vegas Strip

A three-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool west of the Las Vegas Strip, police confirmed.

A three-year-old boy died Wednesday after he was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool west of the Las Vegas Strip, police confirmed.

The incident occurred on the 5300 block of Supai Drive just after 11 a.m., Las Vegas Metro Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

The boy was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, Burnett said.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional injury and death in Clark County for children 4 years and under, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

