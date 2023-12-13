3-year-old girl, 2 adults killed in wrong-way crash identified

Three people were killed in the three-car collision on U.S. Highway 95 in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

A vehicle is overturned near the scene of a crash that left three dead on U.S. Highway 95 near Elkhorn Road in Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

A young girl and two adults who died in a horrific crash allegedly caused by a wrong-way driver in the northwest valley have been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Three-year-old Jada Brooks, of Las Vegas, Antonia Apton, 50, of Bullhead City, Arizona, and Karen Foote, 63, of Sparks, all succumbed to multiple blunt force injuries in the crash and died at the scene on U.S. Highway 95 south of the Durango off-ramp near Elkhorn Road in northwest Las Vegas, the office stated.

The Nevada State Police reported that the three-car collision occurred about 3:20 p.m. Saturday when Apton was headed south (the wrong way) on U.S. 95 and crashed into two other vehicles, a GMC Acadia driven by Foote and a 2014 Kia Soul in which Brooks was a passenger.

An eyewitness said that one vehicle at the scene had turned over on its side and another vehicle’s front end was severely crushed inward.

Josh Dunne, who said he was driving a few car lengths behind prior to the crash, said he had “never seen that kind of damage to a car before.”

“The cars looked like crumpled tin cans,” Dunne said. “It was horrific.”

State police closed the northbound side of U.S. 95 at Elkhorn and both the eastbound and westbound ramps to Interstate 215 for more than an hour after the collision.

The deaths were 84th, 85th and 86th fatalities for the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command in 2023. It has investigated 69 fatal crashes.

