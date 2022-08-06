93°F
4 Clark County back-to-school fairs set for Saturday

August 5, 2022 - 6:08 pm
 
(Getty Images)

As thousands of students across Clark County prepare to start a new school year on Monday, county comissioners are partnering with Clark County Parks and Recreation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other organizations to host a series of back-to-school fairs.

Students can attend these free events for school supply giveaways, haircuts and other school essentials.

Here’s a list of events happening Saturday:

Aug. 6 – Parkdale Recreation Center – 3200 Ferndale St. – 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Cambridge Recreation Center – 3930 Cambridge St. – 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Whitney Recreation Center – 5712 Missouri Ave. – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Silver Mesa Recreation Center – 4025 Allen Ln. – 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

If you are hosting a back-to-school event and would like to see it added to this list, email us at content@reviewjournal.com.

