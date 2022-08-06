4 Clark County back-to-school fairs set for Saturday

Students can attend these free events for school supply giveaways, haircuts and other school essentials.

(Getty Images)

As thousands of students across Clark County prepare to start a new school year on Monday, county comissioners are partnering with Clark County Parks and Recreation, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and other organizations to host a series of back-to-school fairs.

Students can attend these free events for school supply giveaways, haircuts and other school essentials.

Here’s a list of events happening Saturday:

Aug. 6 – Parkdale Recreation Center – 3200 Ferndale St. – 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Cambridge Recreation Center – 3930 Cambridge St. – 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Whitney Recreation Center – 5712 Missouri Ave. – 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Aug. 6 – Silver Mesa Recreation Center – 4025 Allen Ln. – 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

If you are hosting a back-to-school event and would like to see it added to this list, email us at content@reviewjournal.com.