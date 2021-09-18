4 fatal crashes investigated by Nevada Highway Patrol

The first crash involving two passenger cars happened at Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway northbound on-ramp.

The Nevada Highway Patrol says it is investigating its fourth fatal crash within four hours on Saturday morning.

Three of the crashes occurred in the Las Vegas Valley, while the fourth happened in Laughlin, the Highway Patrol posted on Twitter on Saturday morning.

The first crash involving two passenger cars happened at Sunset Road and the 215 Beltway northbound on-ramp, the Highway Patrol said. The second crash happened on northbound U.S. Highway 95 at Lake Mead Boulevard, and involved a motorcycle.

One car was involved in third crash, which happened at state Route 163 and Casino Drive, in Laughlin, the Highway Patrol said. The latest crash, also involving only one vehicle, happened on southbound Interstate 15, north of Lake Mead Boulevard.

One person has died in each crash, the Highway Patrol said.

