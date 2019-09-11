4 hospitalized after southeast Las Vegas Valley crash

Four people were hospitalized but are expected to survive after a rollover crash involving two cars Tuesday night in the southeast valley, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 8:40 p.m. to Hacienda Avenue and Denning Street, east of Nellis Boulevard, after two cars collided. The crash caused at least one of the vehicles to roll over, Lt. David Gordon said.

Gordon advised drivers to expect lane restrictions and road closures in the area as police investigated Tuesday night. Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

