4-legged competitors show off skills during annual Metro Police K-9 Trials — PHOTOS

Four-footed competitors and their handlers showed their mettle Sunday during the 33rd annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials. Nonprofit organization Behind the Blue and the Metropolitan Police Department hosted the event, according to a news release. K-9 teams from across the U.S. took part. The North Las Vegas Police Department won the Top Agency award, K9 Axl from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office took the Top Dog title and Culver City Police Department’s K9 Storm received the Tough Dog award, according to police. No additional information was immediately available.