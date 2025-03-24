66°F
4-legged competitors show off skills during annual Metro Police K-9 Trials — PHOTOS

Raider, a K9 with metro, walks out with his handler, Michael Marano during the annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials Sunday at South Point Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Supporters raise up signs during the annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials Sunday at South Point Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider, a metro K9, shows off his bite during the annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials Sunday at South Point Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider, a metro K9, jumps over an obstacle during the annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials Sunday at South Point Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raider, a metro K9, shows off his bite during the annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials Sunday at South Point Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
March 23, 2025
March 23, 2025 - 10:45 pm
 

Four-footed competitors and their handlers showed their mettle Sunday during the 33rd annual LVMPD Police K-9 Trials. Nonprofit organization Behind the Blue and the Metropolitan Police Department hosted the event, according to a news release. K-9 teams from across the U.S. took part. The North Las Vegas Police Department won the Top Agency award, K9 Axl from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office took the Top Dog title and Culver City Police Department’s K9 Storm received the Tough Dog award, according to police. No additional information was immediately available.

