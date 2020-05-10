4 more coronavirus-related deaths counted in Clark County

Four new coronavirus-related deaths have been counted in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District. The county also saw 46 new cases.

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Four new coronavirus-related deaths have been counted in Clark County, according to the Southern Nevada Health District’s website Sunday morning.

The county also saw 46 new cases for a total of 4,750 positive cases. It has recorded 260 deaths.

There have been 6,117 coronavirus-positive cases statewide, according to a database maintained by the Review-Journal. That is 66 more cases than reported Saturday.

Nevada’s death count remained unchanged at 306, according to data posted online from the state Department of Health and Human Services.

Also on Sunday, Washoe County officials announced there were 18 additional COVID-19 cases and reported 15 recoveries, according to a news release.

The total cases in Washoe stands at 1,095. The number of deaths and hospitalizations remained unchanged at 39 and 42, respectively, as of Sunday.

Contact Alex Chhith at achhith@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0290. Follow @alexchhith on Twitter.