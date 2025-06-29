94°F
5 hospitalized following fire at Henderson home

Police tape cordoned off the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, that resulted in five people being hospitalized, with one person in critical condition. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A Henderson police vehicle was stationed outside the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, that resulted in five people being hospitalized, with one person in critical condition. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police tape cordoned off the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, that resulted in five people being hospitalized, with one person in critical condition. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Fire Department vehicles were stationed outside the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, that resulted in five people being hospitalized, with one person in critical condition. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police tape cordoned off the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, that resulted in five people being hospitalized, with one person in critical condition. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police tape cordoned off the scene of a fire in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, that resulted in five people being hospitalized, with one person in critical condition. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2025 - 9:18 pm
 

Five people were hospitalized, one with critical injuries, after a house fire Saturday in southeast Henderson, a city spokesperson said.

The fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, at about 6 p.m., according to an email from city of Henderson spokesperson Madeleine Skains.

Henderson fire personnel and police responded to the call.

Three people were transported to a local hospital, with one of them one in critical condition, Skains said.

Additionally, two Henderson police officers “were also transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition due to smoke inhalation exposure,” Skains said.

As of 8 p.m., the fire was under control, Skains said.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

