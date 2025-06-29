5 hospitalized following fire at Henderson home
The fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, at about 6 p.m., according to a Henderson spokesperson.
The fire broke out at a home in the 600 block of Winchester Drive, near East Horizon and College drives, at about 6 p.m., according to an email from city of Henderson spokesperson Madeleine Skains.
Henderson fire personnel and police responded to the call.
Three people were transported to a local hospital, with one of them one in critical condition, Skains said.
Additionally, two Henderson police officers “were also transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition due to smoke inhalation exposure,” Skains said.
As of 8 p.m., the fire was under control, Skains said.
