5 people injured after boat explosion at Lake Mead

Multiple people suffered injuries Saturday afternoon after a vessel explosion at Las Vegas Boat Harbor on Lake Mead.

Around 2:30 p.m., a 30-foot vessel that had just finished refueling pushed away from the boat launch and exploded, according to a Sunday morning news release from the Nevada Department of Wildlife. The two men on board were injured.

Three Nevada game wardens and two Nevada game warden trainees provided aid to the injured men, some of whom suffered smoke inhalation.

One of the boaters was “life flighted” from the scene to a trauma center, and the other was taken to a hospital. Two wardens and one warden trainee were taken to hospitals because of the smoke inhalation and other injuries.

“Incidents such as these are incredibly tragic,” NDOW Lt. Chris Walther said in the release. “Thankfully, our Game Wardens were on scene quickly and were able to provide life-saving aid.”

