56 on jet OK after hard landing at Las Vegas airport

Authorities say no one was injured when a jet bound from Las Vegas to Minneapolis returned early Friday for a “hard landing” with a landing gear malfunction.

A Sun Country plane is towed away after making hard landing at Harry Reid International Airport, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

LAS VEGAS — Authorities say no one was injured when an aircraft bound from Las Vegas to Minneapolis returned early Friday for a “hard landing” with a landing gear malfunction at Harry Reid International Airport.

Airport, airline and Federal Aviation Administration officials said the right main landing gear of Sun Country Airlines flight 110 collapsed when the Boeing 737 landed about 1:20 a.m. with 50 passengers and six crew members aboard.

Everyone deplaned by stairs and returned by bus to the airport terminal.

Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker said passengers were being assisted by airline personnel.

The aircraft remained on a runway for several hours while crews removed fuel to allow it to be towed to a parking area, airport spokeswoman Melissa DeFrank said.

Other airport operations were not affected.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman said the agency was monitoring the incident but did not immediately begin an investigation.