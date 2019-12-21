6 dead in downtown Las Vegas apartment fire

A fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel early Saturday morning left six people dead and displaced 23 residents. (Julie Wootton-Greener/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas firefighters respond to the scene of a fire at the Alpine Apartment Motel that left 6 dead in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Six people died and 13 were injured in a fire at a downtown Las Vegas apartment building early Saturday morning, Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said.

It’s the worst fire fatality incident in Las Vegas Fire and Rescue history, he said.

In addition to those killed or injured, another 30 to 35 residents were displaced from their homes.

Szymanski said 10 people were taken to area hospitals by ambulance, and three others went to the hospital on their own. Five of the 13 injured were in critical condition. One of those in critical condition is a pregnant woman.

Two cats and one dog also died in the fire. One dog was rescued by city animal control.

Szymanski said there’s an estimated $475,000 in damage to the building.

The fire appears to have originated in the area of a stove from one of the units, Szymanski said. Investigators were told by residents that the building did not have heat and that residents were using stoves as a heat source, he said.

There’s no evidence of criminal activity, he said. “It appears it was accidental in nature.”

Investigators are looking into whether there are previous code violations with the building, Szymanski said. Firefighters heard smoke detectors — but not fire alarms — going off at the scene, he said.

Firefighters received reports of of a fire at the three-story building at 213 N. 9th Street at 4:13 a.m.

The first fire engines that arrived on scene were focused on catching residents who were jumping from the building, Szymanski said. When they arrived, some residents already had jumped or were hanging out the windows.

Black smoke completely filled the building and was coming out of the windows, he said.

The fire started in a unit on the first floor, Szymanski said, and was extinguished in less than five minutes.

Fire investigators, Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the Clark County coroner’s office are on scene, which is standard procedure, Szymanski said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

The 30 to 35 residents who are displaced are being helped at nearby Las Vegas Academy by the American Red Cross and emergency management officials, Szymanski said.

Investigators will be on scene for several hours, he said.

The building was constructed in 1972 and has 41 units, according to Clark County online property records. The owner since 2013 is listed as Las Vegas Dragon Hotel LLC.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.