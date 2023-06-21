88°F
Local

6 deaths reported at Lake Mead over weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2023 - 10:47 am
 
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, ...
Boats are docked at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor at Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Monday, June 5, 2023, in Boulder City. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Officials at Lake Mead National Recreation Area said six deaths occurred in its area during Father’s Day weekend and 23 people were rescued by park rangers.

Three people were killed in a multiple-car accident, two died by drowning, and one died of an apparent suicide, according to a news release.

“Water levels are up, visitation is strong, and the majority of visitors are enjoying a safe, fun and healthy environment,” said Acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier. “Yet the tragic fatalities highlight the need to continually focus on safety and considerate behavior towards others when at the park.”

Park rangers also responded to criminal incidents, including assault, theft and drug use.

Visitors who see unacceptable or criminal activity are asked to call park dispatch at 702-293-8932 or 911 for emergencies.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

Henderson City Hall is seen on June 8, 2023. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitose ...
Henderson Teamsters to receive pay raise
By / RJ

The Henderson City Council approved pay raises for city employees with Teamsters Local 14 to offset an increase in their contributions to the state retirement system.

