6 displaced, 2 cats killed in North Las Vegas house fire

Six people are without a home after a fire Sunday morning in North Las Vegas.

Crews arrived just before 12:10 a.m. on the 3000 block of East Austin Pale Avenue, near North Pecos Road and East Azure Avenue, with the garage area on fire and with plenty of smoke.

Two cats died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. Damages were estimated at $250,000, and the fire was ruled accidental, according to a fire department official. The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The Las Vegas Fire Department responded to another fire just before 9:45 a.m. Sunday at a mobile park home on the 1200 block of North Lamb Boulevard.

The fire was out on arrival, according to the department’s Twitter account. No injuries were reported.

