Local

6 hours after I-15 truck/battery fire, southbound lanes opened

A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on F ...
A truck carrying lithium ion batteries burns along Interstate 15 near Barstow, California, on Friday, July 26, 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)
A San Bernardino County Fire crew keeps its distance from a burning truck carrying lithium ion ...
A San Bernardino County Fire crew keeps its distance from a burning truck carrying lithium ion batteries on Interstate 15 near Baker, California, on Friday, July 26 2024. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)
A 30-foot container, known as a conex, is where the lithium ion batteries were stored. (San Ber ...
A 30-foot container, known as a conex, is where the lithium ion batteries were stored. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)
A 30-foot container, known as a conex, is where the lithium ion batteries were stored. (San Ber ...
A 30-foot container, known as a conex, is where the lithium ion batteries were stored. (San Bernardino County Fire Department via X)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 26, 2024 - 1:40 pm
 
Updated July 26, 2024 - 3:26 pm

Interstate 15 northbound to Las Vegas remained closed Friday near Baker, California, after a truck carrying lithium ion batteries overturned and caught fire earlier in the day.

As of 3 p.m., officials were opening the soutbound lanes near the incident, according to a post on X. Conditions were beuing evaluated for any changes.

About 25 San Bernardino County Fire Department firefighters were dealing with the fire, the department said.

Hazmat crews and BLM officials were working with the California Highway Patrol and CalTrans on a suppression and mitigation plan.

The truck caught fire before 8 a.m. Friday near mile marker 113.

I-15 is closed both ways from Afton Canyon northbound near Baker to Basin Road southbound because of the fire, according to the SBCFD.

Lithium ion batteries can escalate to thermal runaway, needing massive amounts of water to extinguish, a post stated.

“Public safety is the utmost importance. Please avoid the area and follow instructions from authorities,” the fire department posted.

Heavy equipment has been requested because of the weight of the cargo.

The California Highway Patrol has set a hard closure for both directions of the interstate with safety distances from the truck.

Alternative routes are suggested, but drivers are warned that suggested routes by GPS may include dirt roads and trails not suitable for most vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

