6 pets die, 3 people displaced in Henderson house fire

Six house pets died and three adults were displaced by a house fire in Henderson on Thursday morning.

About 1:15 a.m., the Henderson Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 1400 block of Lodgepole Drive, near Patrick Lane and North Stephanie Street, spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said.

Crews believe the cause was electrical, she said.

Two women and one man were displaced with no injuries. Five cats and one dog perished in the fire and another six pets survived, Richards said.

Damages have not been estimated.