7-year-old boy on bicycle critically injured after Henderson crash

A 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was critically injured Friday when he was struck by a vehicle in Henderson, police said Monday.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was critically injured Friday when he was struck by a vehicle in Henderson, police said Monday.

Henderson police spokesman Alan Olvera issued a news release three days after the crash, saying the child was struck in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street at 6:26 p.m.

The child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the release noted.

No information was immediately released about the motorist. Police said only that speed and impairment were not considered factors.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash were not released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.