88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

7-year-old boy on bicycle critically injured after Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2021 - 12:48 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 7-year-old boy on a bicycle was critically injured Friday when he was struck by a vehicle in Henderson, police said Monday.

Henderson police spokesman Alan Olvera issued a news release three days after the crash, saying the child was struck in the area of Lake Mead Parkway and Center Street at 6:26 p.m.

The child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, the release noted.

No information was immediately released about the motorist. Police said only that speed and impairment were not considered factors.

Further details about the circumstances of the crash were not released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
Ann-Margret’s Elvis memories, ‘We just had a great time together’
2
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
Older gamblers starting to ‘trickle back’ to Las Vegas casinos
3
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
Uber, Lyft shortages frustrating Las Vegas visitors
4
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
Las Vegas Walmart fire forces shoppers, workers to evacuate
5
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
$207K bingo jackpot hits in western Las Vegas Valley
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arson suspected in Walmart Supercenter fire
By / RJ

A fire Sunday evening in a Walmart Supercenter in Las Vegas that forced employees and customers to evacuate is believed to have been set by an arsonist, investigators say.

 
Desert Inn Road construction project gets underway
RJ

A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday marked the beginning of a construction project that will link two sections of Desert Inn Road in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.