8 displaced after apartment fire just east of Strip

(Clark County Fire Department)

Eight people were displaced Friday night after an apartment complex fire just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

The fire, which is under investigation, began about 8 p.m., according to the Clark County Fire Department. It was out in about 10 minutes.

Only one apartment at the 4607 Monterey Circle complex — near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane — was ablaze, but the smoke filtered into several nearby units, the department said. Power was also turned off to the torched building.

The Southern Nevada Red Cross is assisting all eight people displaced. Fire investigators had not calculated a damage estimate as of Friday night.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.