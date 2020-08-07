800 remain without power due to car crash in central Las Vegas

A car smashed into a power pole early Friday in the central Las Vegas Valley, knocking out electric service to about 1,300 customers. The outage is down to 800.

NV Energy crews work to restore power near Valley View and Twain on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Electrical workers repair power line after a woman motorist struck a power pole and power box near Twain Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

A woman motorist was taken to a hospital when her vehicle struck a power pole and power box near Twain Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard about 4:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Electrical workers repair power line after a woman motorist struck a power pole and power box near Twain Avenue and South Valley View Boulevard on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Las Vegas.

A car smashed into a power pole early Friday in the central Las Vegas Valley, knocking out electric service to about 1,300 customers.

Las Vegas police Lt. Frank Humel said police were called to the intersection of South Valley View Boulevard and West Twain Avenue shortly after 4 a.m. for a vehicle crash. A vehicle had slammed into a large utility pole and power box, knocking the pole down and causing other poles along Valley View to lean inward along the roadway.

A female driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Valley View was closed from Spring Mountain Road to Twain. Traffic was being rerouted around the area.

800 without power at 8:15 a.m.

NV Energy was on scene working to restore power. Originally, 1,266 customers were without power, according to the NV Energy website.

As of 8:15 a.m., the website said about 800 customers remained without power and the estimated restoration time was 2:15 p.m.

