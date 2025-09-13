Community gathers for September 11 remembrance and park cleanup — PHOTOS

Dozens of community members gathered to commemorate the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday in Floyd Lamb Park.

Volunteers pick up trash and clear out brush around Floyd Lamb Park Pond during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A bucket of pruned branches sits out as volunteers clear away brush around Floyd Lamb Park Pond during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A volunteer picks branches out of Floyd Lamb Park Pong during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. Volunteers were recruited to pick up trash, clean out fishing line disposal containers and prune back branches around the pond that encroach upon native wildlife and fishers. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ornaments for this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington D.C. sit on tables as they are decorated during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A volunteer carries a bucket of branches to be discarded during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sun filters through approximately 200 American flags planted during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas mayor Shelley Berkeley hugs Metropolitan Police Captain David Sims during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gary Cordell clutches his bugle after performing the bugle call taps during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Olliver Taylor and Anthony McIntosh plant American flags during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Sen. John Stienbeck, R-18, speaks during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas mayor Shelley Berkley makes remarks during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Angel Stefin, left, waits for Colin McPeak, right, to hammer a hole into the ground to plant an American flag during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Connor Porterfield, 8, holds an American flag to be planted during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Chief Fernando Gray waits for his turn to make remarks during an event held in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dozens of people attend a community remembrance ceremony and service event in honor of the lives lost in 9/11 on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Elizzeth Lopez-De La Torre hands Caroline Mozdean an American flag to plant in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks during an event held in Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

American flags wait to be planted in the ground during an event held in Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas Boy Scout Colin McPeak, of Troop 129, plants American flags in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks during an event held in Floyd Lamb Park on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025 at Tule Springs in Las Vegas. The event, hosted by Ward 6 council member Nancy Brune, brought the community together to clean up the park, plant American flags and decorate ornaments for this year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The event focused on remembrance, and then turning that remembrance to action, said Ward 6 Councilmember Nancy Brune, who hosted the event.

Attendees had the chance to plant an American flag in honor of those who died on September 11. Then, they could choose from several volunteer opportunities to clean up the park and nearby pond. There was also a booth at which anyone was welcome to decorate an ornament, which will be hung on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. this holiday season.

Several community groups attended to sponsor and facilitate activities, including the Las Vegas Boy Scouts of America, Get Outdoors Nevada, Youth Service America, Americorps, JustServe, the Jeremiah Program in Las Vegas and the City of Las Vegas.