Community gathers for September 11 remembrance and park cleanup — PHOTOS
Dozens of community members gathered to commemorate the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday in Floyd Lamb Park.
Dozens of community members gathered to commemorate the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 attacks on Saturday in Floyd Lamb Park. The event focused on remembrance, and then turning that remembrance to action, said Ward 6 Councilmember Nancy Brune, who hosted the event.
Attendees had the chance to plant an American flag in honor of those who died on September 11. Then, they could choose from several volunteer opportunities to clean up the park and nearby pond. There was also a booth at which anyone was welcome to decorate an ornament, which will be hung on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C. this holiday season.
Several community groups attended to sponsor and facilitate activities, including the Las Vegas Boy Scouts of America, Get Outdoors Nevada, Youth Service America, Americorps, JustServe, the Jeremiah Program in Las Vegas and the City of Las Vegas.