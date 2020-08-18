900 remain without power in southwest Las Vegas

Nearly 2,200 NV Energy customers lost power in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday morning.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nearly 900 NV Energy customers are without power in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday morning.

Centered at South Rainbow Boulevard and West Flamingo Road, 2,195 customers lost power for unknown reasons about 7:35 a.m., according to the NV Energy outage website.

About 870 users remained without power as of 9:10 a.m.

The estimated time of restoration for those still without power is 11:45 a.m. The cause is being investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

