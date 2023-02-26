‘A beacon of light’: Herman Moody, city police’s first Black motor cop, dies

Moody joined the old Las Vegas Police Department in 1946, when the town segregated its residents by race.

Retired Las Vegas police officer Herman Moody, 97, center, is greeted by police officers during a visit to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Herman Moody, seen above in a photo circa approximately 1956, was the first black motorcycle police officer for the Las Vegas Police Department. -- Special to View

Retired Las Vegas police officer Herman Moody, 97, is guided by his grandson Damian Moody to be recognized for being the department’s first Black officer, in celebration of Black History Month, at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Herman Moody, the first Black motorcycle officer who retired after 31 years as a policeman with Las Vegas police, died Saturday at the age of 98.

Moody moved with his family to Las Vegas from Arizona in the late 1930s to what is now known as the city’s Historic Westside. He attended Las Vegas High School and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

He joined the old Las Vegas Police Department in 1946, when the town segregated its residents by race, with African Americans restricted to separate neighborhoods and public accommodations from white people.

Back then, there was no police academy and cops had to provide their own guns. Moody accepted the position while still considering a career as a diesel engineer. But when the opportunity arose to train as one, he opted to remain on the police force.

Without the benefit of an academy, Moody “taught himself how to file reports that would stand up in court,” according to a statement released Saturday by the Metropolitan Police Department.

“He acquired books on Nevada law and showed others how to use them and improve their record of making good arrests,” the department wrote. “He raised the standards for all Las Vegas police officers.”

In 1949, he made history as the first Black person assigned to the department’s motorcycle unit.

During his police career, he made detective and served in the narcotics, theft and fugitive details.

Moody remained in the Historic Westside and raised a family there with his wife, Magnolia. They were married for 56 years until her death in 2006.

When the sheriff’s department merged with the city police department to form the present-day Metropolitan Police in 1973, Moody stood as the second most senior officer in the combined police agency prior to his retirement in 1977.

“Moody will always be highly regarded in the community as a beacon of light and a role model for young people of any color,” the department said Saturday.

