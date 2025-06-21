93°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local

A lotto winners: One of 27 Fantasy 5 jackpot tickets sold at Primm store

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the Califor ...
People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
NV Energy and Gen-Tech crews work at the Kyle Canyon Substation as they prepare for a possible ...
‘It’s all a part of living up here’: Mount Charleston living brings emergency precautions
Cindy Angulo works on a tattoo for Elizabeth Sanchez during a fundraiser at Lost Souls Tattoo S ...
‘Flash tattoo’ fundraiser aids Las Vegas families affected by immigration enforcement – PHOTOS
Steve Grammas, president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, speaks outside the LVPPA h ...
Union asks Las Vegas police officers to study strike over retirement contributions
Griffith Peak, the tallest mountain visible here, comes into closer view along the Lovell Canyo ...
Hike offers a different view of Mount Charleston peaks
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 21, 2025 - 1:23 pm
 

A lucky lottery player who purchased a Fantasy 5 California Lottery ticket in Primm on Friday was one of almost 30 players who will split a jackpot.

According to the California Lottery website, 27 winning tickets for Friday’s Fantasy 5 drawing matched all five numbers. One winning ticket was sold at Primm Valley Lotto, which is located just off Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California state line.

The 27 winners are each entitled to just under $2,900.

The winning numbers were 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20. The other 26 winning tickets were sold at various locations throughout California, according to the state’s lottery website.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Griffith Peak, the tallest mountain visible here, comes into closer view along the Lovell Canyo ...
Hike offers a different view of Mount Charleston peaks
By Natalie Burt Outdoor Adventures

Combined, the day’s trek will add up to about 5.6 miles. That total could be lengthened and made more challenging with optional trails.

Resorts World Las Vegas announced it would be eliminating all resort fees throughout summer 202 ...
Strip casino ditching resort fees this summer
By / RJ

A casino-hotel on the Las Vegas Strip is doubling down on being a bargain destination this summer, announcing the elimination of all resort fees just weeks after scrapping parking fees.

MORE STORIES