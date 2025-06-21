A lotto winners: One of 27 Fantasy 5 jackpot tickets sold at Primm store

A lucky lottery player who purchased a Fantasy 5 California Lottery ticket in Primm on Friday was one of over two-dozen players who will split a jackpot.

People wait in line to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store at Primm, just inside the California border, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, near Primm. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A lucky lottery player who purchased a Fantasy 5 California Lottery ticket in Primm on Friday was one of almost 30 players who will split a jackpot.

According to the California Lottery website, 27 winning tickets for Friday’s Fantasy 5 drawing matched all five numbers. One winning ticket was sold at Primm Valley Lotto, which is located just off Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California state line.

The 27 winners are each entitled to just under $2,900.

The winning numbers were 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20. The other 26 winning tickets were sold at various locations throughout California, according to the state’s lottery website.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.