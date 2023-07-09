‘A total loss’: East valley mobile home catches fire Saturday

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mobile home in east Las Vegas was all but destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon that pushed large streams of white smoke into the air before Clark County firefighters knocked it down.

“It’s a total loss,” County Fire Captain Bruce Grismanauskas said as he gathered up hoses strewn outside the blackened mobile home inside the Sand Creek mobile home park at 2627 S. Lamb Boulevard.

County fire was called to the scene at 2:35 p.m. to find the unit so consumed with flames they could not go inside and had to take a defensive posture outside sending water on it until the blaze subsided, Grismanauskas said.

About 30 firefighters, four fire engines, a truck, two rescue vehicles and two battalion chiefs arrived at the scene, he said. The fire was extinguished at 3:02 p.m.

No one was reported injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Grismanauskas.

