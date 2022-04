Abut 1,300 NV Energy customers are without power in Henderson on Friday evening.

NV Energy's headquarters building on 6226 W. Sahara Ave., photographed on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

An outage centered on Boulder Highway and West Lake Mead Parkway was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The NV Energy outage website says the cause is being investigated and estimates the outage will be restored by 6:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.