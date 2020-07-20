Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday

As part of a national day of action, social justice activists and a major union are calling for people in Las Vegas to only support Black-owned businesses on Monday.

A crowd of at least 300 protesters march in downtown Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, as protests continue throughout the country in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd at the hands of local police. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Social justice activists and a major labor union are banding together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Las Vegas, activists are focusing on supporting only Black-owned businesses.

The move is part of a nationwide day of action in which thousands are expected to briefly walk off the job in a “Strike for Black Lives.” Rallies, marches and strikes are planned in more than 20 cities across the country, according to a news release from Service Employees International Union Local 1107.

“As a leader in this union, a health care worker, a mother and a Black woman, I’m tired of the way things are,” SEIU Local 1107 Private Sector Vice President Zavia Norman said in a statement. “It is time we boldly declare that Black Lives Matter and to realize all the ways our fights for racial, economic, health care, immigration, climate and other justice fights are connected.”

Monday’s action comes nearly two months after a Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee into George Floyd’s neck while Floyd, a Black man, said he could not breathe. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests and an enduring conversation about police brutality and institutional racism.

“The movement for Black lives won’t stop until we reach true liberation,” Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Executive Director Laura Martin said in a statement. “The public lynching of George Floyd opened many eyes to injustices my community has had to endure for far too long. And a new wave of activism is sweeping the state to re-imagine and fight for a world where we’re all free.”

In addition to a news conference and rally scheduled for Monday evening in Las Vegas to demand greater accountability and transparency for excessive uses of force by police, organizers are planning for participants to speak directly to elected officials at the Clark County Commission meeting Tuesday morning.

Monday’s boycott is supported by SEIU Local 1107, the NAACP’s local chapter, the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada and New Era Las Vegas.

