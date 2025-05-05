After Las Vegas student’s death, police increase presence around campus

McKenzie Scott, 18, was struck and killed by a vehicle, just off the grounds of Arbor View High School. The driver in the case is facing a DUI charge

Metropolitan Police Department officers investigate a car after a female high school student was struck in front of Arbor View High School Friday, May 2, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the wake of the Friday death of 12th grader McKenzie Scott, who was struck by a suspected drunken driver at a nearby crosswalk, Arbor View High School students said that “wild driving” near the campus has been a long-time concern.

“Not even a month ago, another student was hit while walking,” said junior Cora Kimenker, 17. “There are a ton of cops here now, but it should not have taken someone dying for us to do something. We want them to care about our safety.”

Meanwhile, Clark County School District police officers, scattered throughout the student parking lot and neighboring main road, North Buffalo Drive, could be seen conducting traffic stops and issuing citations.

Only 25 days away from graduation, Scott, 18, was struck and killed by a vehicle, just off the school’s grounds in the far northern part of the Las Vegas Valley. The crash happened just after 11 a.m. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Scott, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office, was pronounced dead at University Medical Center shortly after the crash, according to a social media post by Metro.

“We are mourning the loss of this young life,” Arbor View Principal Duane Bickmore said in a letter to the school community Friday afternoon. “Our thoughts go out to the family and the entire Arbor View High School community as we all mourn.”

‘Take more precautions’

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday, dozens of parents dropped their children off across the street near the front of the building. Some temporarily retreated from the driver’s seat to watch their students cross.

Whispering Sands Drive, where Arbor View is located, has few crosswalks and stop signs, said Mya Jones, a sophomore who walks to and from school daily. Jones, 16, suggested that speed bumps be installed to prevent crashes.

“I hope that, as a community, we are taking this as a chance to grow,” Jones said. “We need to be aware of the dangers and take more precautions.”

On Monday morning, school counselors also stood near the crash site, offering support to grieving students. As of Friday afternoon, the area had come to house stuffed animals, candles, and, since Saturday, Prom corsages, left in Scott’s memory.

Kimenker said that despite the shock students had felt in the aftermath of the crash, the school held Prom the next day “as if nothing happened,” she said.

“Everyone is saying, ‘remember her,’” Kimenker said. “It’s so sad. If we decide to be quiet about it, nothing changes.”

