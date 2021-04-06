After more than 3 years, rescue dog finds permanent home

The Pups on Parole program is designed to save dogs who are more at risk for euthanasia in a shelter.

(Heaven Can Wait Animal Society)

After m0re than three years awaiting adoption, Sheba has a new home. The mid-size mixed breed also has a new name.

The longtime participant of Heaven Can Wait Animal Society’s Pups on Parole program found a new home Saturday, according to the agency’s news release.

Now going by Momo, Sheba was surrendered Jan. 13, 2018, to Pups on Parole, which is designed to save dogs who are more at risk for euthanasia in a shelter.

Sheba had several attempts to earn a home, but the fosters never worked.

She was then featured as an adoptable dog on the @WeRateDogs social media page, drawing adoption inquiries from all over the world. But Heaven Can Wait held out for Las Vegas.

“Sheba is a wonderful dog. She needs someone who can set boundaries with her, keep her active, and shower her with love and affection, and I think we found exactly the right home for her,” Kiley Esprecion, dog coordinator for the Pups on Parole program, said in the release. “I knew I couldn’t give up on her, even after three years of waiting.”

