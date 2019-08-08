Afternoon thunderstorms possible Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

Possible thunderstorms on Thursday could bring strong winds, lightning, flooding and some hail to the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

“Today could be really interesting,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said, laughing. “We will see.”

As of 8 a.m., the likelihood for storms between noon and 5 p.m. was 20 percent, “but that might increase,” Kryston said.

“There is a pretty good chance for some strong thunderstorms to develop across the southern parts of the valley,” she explained. “With those, we might see strong winds, lightening, possibly some small hail and flooding, especially if the storms continue to develop over the same area.”

Whether or not the storms materialize, Thursday will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 104. By Friday, the chance for rain and thunderstorms will decrease to about 10 percent, and cloud cover should begin to clear, according to the weather service. Friday’s forecast high is 102.

Saturday through Monday will be mostly sunny and dry, with a 100-degree high on Saturday and Sunday followed by 103 on Monday. The average temperature this time of year is near 103.

Overnight lows during the period will be in the upper 70s.