All Nevadans offered free mental help via phone

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the wake of the fatal shooting at UNLV this week, a major health care provider in Nevada is offering free behavioral health support for all Nevadans.

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its partner, Carelon Behavioral Health, are extending access to such services, regardless of whether they are Anthem members, according to a news release.

These services are a free, supplementary offering to other statewide resources like 988.

Any Nevada resident needing support can speak to a behavioral health professional by calling 1-800-580-6934, the release stated. The support helpline is confidential and available 24/7 at no cost.

“On behalf of our entire team at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Nevada, we are heartbroken by the event that took place on the UNLV campus and are committed to helping our community heal in the wake of this tragedy,” said Mike Murphy, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Nevada. “We hope that by providing free services to anyone in need, we can support our neighbors and our community during this difficult time.”

Dr. James Polo, chief medical officer for Carelon Behavioral Health said a phone call with a mental health provider “can often lessen anxiety, anger, fear, and channel our emotional response to thrive during times of crisis.”

Families and survivors of the shooting are not alone: Multiple resources are available in English and Spanish for those who need help in the aftermath of the tragedy.

