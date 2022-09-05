105°F
Animal Foundation seeks donations of linens, newspapers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2022 - 4:35 pm
 
Nearly-empty storage shelving at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Animal Foundation)

The Animal Foundation is seeking newspapers and gently used linens because of a high number of animals in the facility.

“If you have any linens and/or newspapers lying around, this is a good chance to clear up the clutter and help shelter pets at the same time,” the organization stated in a tweet Monday.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter’s adoption lobby, 655 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

