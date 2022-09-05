Animal Foundation seeks donations of linens, newspapers

A heavy pet population has prompted the Animal Foundation to seek newspapers and gently used linens.

Nearly-empty storage shelving at The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (Animal Foundation)

The Animal Foundation is seeking newspapers and gently used linens because of a high number of animals in the facility.

Lovebug Alert! 😍 Our favorite old lady busted out of the shelter and headed to the Las Vegas Strip to see her friend, @matfranco. La Dona has been waiting 87 days for someone to adopt her. She does great on car rides and she sits and shakes on command. Her ID# is A1228402. pic.twitter.com/AEHqBaYMkZ — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) September 3, 2022

“If you have any linens and/or newspapers lying around, this is a good chance to clear up the clutter and help shelter pets at the same time,” the organization stated in a tweet Monday.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter’s adoption lobby, 655 N. Mojave Road in Las Vegas.

