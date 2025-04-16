Animal rights nonprofit shares video of man tossing dog into dumpster

A shirtless man can be seen exiting a vehicle, loosely carrying a dog at waist level, and tossing the animal into a residential dumpster.

A video capturing a man throwing a dog into a dumpster has circulated online after being posted by a local animal rights nonprofit.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project posted to Facebook on Tuesday, sharing that a chihuahua was rescued from a dumpster on Monday after a man threw him “into the dumpster like trash.”

In the video attached to the post, a shirtless man can be seen exiting a vehicle, loosely carrying a dog at waist level, and tossing the animal into a residential dumpster. The man then returns to the vehicle and prepares to drive off before checking the bin and closing its lid.

According to the post, the people who got the video, which appeared to have been recorded from a home security camera, saved the dog afterward. Vegas Pet Rescue Project said the animal is now in their care.

“THIS is why we need stronger protections for animals. THIS is why we fight,” the post read, adding that the nonprofit would be working with Animal Protective Services to help identify and “hold [the man] accountable.”

The incident is purported to have happened less than 24 hours after the Assembly Judiciary Committee revived “Reba’s Law,” an animal cruelty bill named after an English bulldog left in a plastic tote during a summer heat wave.

Las Vegas Animal Protection Services and the Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to requests regarding the alleged abuse investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

