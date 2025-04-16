81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Animal rights nonprofit shares video of man tossing dog into dumpster

A video capturing a man throwing a dog into a dumpster has circulated online after being posted by a local animal rights nonprofit. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
This screenshot from an undated video shared online by Vegas Pet Rescue Project shows a man tos ...
This screenshot from an undated video shared online by Vegas Pet Rescue Project shows a man tossing a dog into a dumpster. (Vegas Pet Rescue Project via Facebook)
Reba the bulldog. (Metropolitan Police Department)
Reba the bulldog. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the online alias MrBeast, arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize C ...
MrBeast event takes heat from fans for underdelievering
Construction is underway for Howard Hughes Holdings building, a new 7.3 acre retail center in S ...
Whole Foods sets Downtown Summerlin opening date
James McCoy rides his E-bike, which, his mother, Barbara Leach said was his primary means of tr ...
Man who struck and killed Las Vegas bicyclist admits to DUI
Work continues on the Interstate 15/Tropicana interchange project in Las Vegas Friday, March 28 ...
Key I-15 off-ramp to Las Vegas Strip set to reopen after yearslong closure
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 16, 2025 - 10:21 am
 

A video capturing a man throwing a dog into a dumpster has circulated online after being posted by a local animal rights nonprofit.

Vegas Pet Rescue Project posted to Facebook on Tuesday, sharing that a chihuahua was rescued from a dumpster on Monday after a man threw him “into the dumpster like trash.”

In the video attached to the post, a shirtless man can be seen exiting a vehicle, loosely carrying a dog at waist level, and tossing the animal into a residential dumpster. The man then returns to the vehicle and prepares to drive off before checking the bin and closing its lid.

According to the post, the people who got the video, which appeared to have been recorded from a home security camera, saved the dog afterward. Vegas Pet Rescue Project said the animal is now in their care.

“THIS is why we need stronger protections for animals. THIS is why we fight,” the post read, adding that the nonprofit would be working with Animal Protective Services to help identify and “hold [the man] accountable.”

The incident is purported to have happened less than 24 hours after the Assembly Judiciary Committee revived “Reba’s Law,” an animal cruelty bill named after an English bulldog left in a plastic tote during a summer heat wave.

Las Vegas Animal Protection Services and the Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to requests regarding the alleged abuse investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jimmy Donaldson, who goes by the online alias MrBeast, arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize C ...
MrBeast event takes heat from fans for underdelievering
By / RJ

The MrBeast Experience at Resorts World Las Vegas was billed as an immersive event on April 13-15 that would include hotel accommodations, exclusive merchandise and “on-site activations” across the property.

MORE STORIES